Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023, Score and Updates: Devine-Mandhana Depart Quickly, Perry Key in Run-Chase. RCB, DC look to draw first blood in their opening game of the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium.

Published: March 5, 2023 5:48 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mumbai:  Delhi Capitals are all set to dazzle the fans in their first Women’s Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. RCB with their star-studded squad will be going into their opening fixture with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur and Megan Schutt. On the other hand, Delhi will be boasting of Indian stars in Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia. The DC side will be led by Australia’s world cup winning captain Meg Lanning.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: OUT!!! Smriti Mandhana perishes and RCB have lost their openers in inside the powerplay. Alice Capsey strikes again for Delhi Capitals! Disha Kasat joins Perry in the middle. Tough job ahead. RCB 56/2 (6.4)

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: OUT! Capsey removes Devine!! Delhi finally have the breakthrough and on comes Ellyse Perry down to the middle. A legend have the game, let’s see how she fares in her debut. 5 overs gone, RCB are now at 47/1. RCB 47/1 (5)

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: 4 over gone, RCB are now at 41/0. They are going over 10 runs per over and if they go on like this, this will set the tone for them. RCB 41/0 (4)

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: 2 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 17/0. Mandhana, Devine are off to a good start. They are trying to keep up with the run-rate. RCB 17/0 (2)

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Tidy start from Shika Pandey as she gives away only 3 runs from the first over. Mandhana-Devine cautious at the start. RCB 3/0 (1)

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana open innings for RCB. Shikha Pandey has the new ball for Delhi. Let’s play!!

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Shafali Verma at the BREAK | I felt very happy, it was an excellent wicket to bat. I was a bit nervous at the start. The experience of playing with Lanning was good, she’s a good friend of mine and she told me to be responsible with the bat. We just wanted to play good shots and play according to our strength. You feel happy when you get to a landmark, yes, happy with the total.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Marizanne Kapp played a feisty knock of 39 off 17 along with Jemimah to take Delhi to 223. This is the highest score so far in the WPL history and in consecutive matches, 200 has been scored with ease. DC 223/2 (20)

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Final over coming up! Kapp and Jemimah has got Delhi over 200 and now only 1 over left before we call off the first innings. Delhi are now at 211/2. DC 211/2 (19)

  • 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: OUT!!! Finally a wicket for RCB! Heather Knight does the trick for the Bengaluru side! Meg Lanning departs and there’s now a sigh of relief in the RCB dugout. As we speak, Knight has picked up the wicket of Shafali Verma as well!!! What a turnaround it has been! 15 overs gone, Delhi are now at 164/2. DC 164/2 (15)

