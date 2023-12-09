Top Recommended Stories

WPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: DC’s Sourav Ganguly To Be Present In Auction

Women's Premier League 2024 Auction LIVE: Get here all latest WPL 2024 auction updates and list of sold and unsold players.

Updated: December 9, 2023 12:29 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE Updates

Women’s Premier League 2024 Player Auction LIVE: The much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Player Auction starts at 2 PM IST in Mumbai on Saturday. A total of 165 cricketers will go under the hammer, out of which 104 are Indians and 61 overseas players. 15 players from Associate Nations have also registered for the WPL 2024 player auction. 30 slots are to be filled by all five teams with nine reserved for overseas players. West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australian Kim Garth are the only two players slotted at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh.

  • Dec 9, 2023 12:27 PM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: Mumbai Indians will be looking for Indian players in the auction, particularly investing in the young bunch, who could be future stars.

  • Dec 9, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: Talking about Delhi Capitals, they are one of the most balanced sides. But one area that Delhi Capitals would like to better is their wicketkeeping. Taniya Bhatiya is a skillful ‘keeper but her batting averages have been a concern in the inaugural edition. DC would be looking for a good wicketkeeper option in the auction.

  • Dec 9, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: For the first time ever former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be sitting at the table during the auction. Earlier, Ganguly was present at auction when he was BCCI chief. Ganguly is currently the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals.

  • Dec 9, 2023 12:06 PM IST

  • Dec 9, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: Like the IPL, the inaugural WPL also produced several upcoming stars. RCB’s Shreyanka Patil and Mumbai Indians’ Saika Ishaque are a couple of names. Incidentally, both players made their India debuts in the ongoing IND vs ENG T20I Series.

  • Dec 9, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: The WPL 2024 Auction is set to be held at JIO World Centre in Mumbai.

  • Dec 9, 2023 10:58 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: England Danielle Wyatt has kept her WPL auction hopes alive with a match-winning 75 against India in the first T20I. An explosive opener, Wyatt went unsold in the inaugural auction as well.

  • Dec 9, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: While this India vs England T20I series gives the players to perform before the auction, former India captain Diana Edulji felt, the auction should have been done after the series.

  • Dec 9, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: The auction is also coinciding with the India vs England ongoing T20I series. The IND vs ENG second T20I also starts today.

  • Dec 9, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: Besides Chamari Athapaththu, another overseas star who could spark a bidding war is South African pacer Shabnim Ismail. The Protea veteran represented UP Warriorz last season.

