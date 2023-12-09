Home

WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE Updates: 165 Players To Go Under Hammer

WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE Updates: 165 Players To Go Under Hammer

Women's Premier League 2024 Auction LIVE: Get here all latest WPL 2024 auction updates and list of sold and unsold players.

WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE Updates

Women’s Premier League 2024 Player Auction LIVE: The much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Player Auction starts at 2 PM IST in Mumbai on Saturday. A total of 165 cricketers will go under the hammer, out of which 104 are Indians and 61 overseas players. 15 players from Associate Nations have also registered for the WPL 2024 player auction. 30 slots are to be filled by all five teams with nine reserved for overseas players. West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australian Kim Garth are the only two players slotted at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh.

