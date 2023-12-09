Top Recommended Stories

  WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE Updates: 165 Players To Go Under Hammer
live

Women's Premier League 2024 Auction LIVE: Get here all latest WPL 2024 auction updates and list of sold and unsold players.

Updated: December 9, 2023 8:48 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE Updates

Women’s Premier League 2024 Player Auction LIVE: The much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Player Auction starts at 2 PM IST in Mumbai on Saturday. A total of 165 cricketers will go under the hammer, out of which 104 are Indians and 61 overseas players. 15 players from Associate Nations have also registered for the WPL 2024 player auction. 30 slots are to be filled by all five teams with nine reserved for overseas players. West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australian Kim Garth are the only two players slotted at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Live Updates

  • Dec 9, 2023 8:48 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: UP Warriorz will have Rs 4 crore to work with as they look to fill five slots, including one overseas. For a side, which finished third in the five-team competition, there were many promising performances under captain Alyssa Healy.

  • Dec 9, 2023 8:43 AM IST

  • Dec 9, 2023 8:42 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: Finalists last year, Delhi Capitals have surprisingly released United States’ Tara Norris, who also recorded the first five-wicket haul in the competition. They enter the auction with Rs 2.25 crore and three players, including one overseas to fill.

  • Dec 9, 2023 8:40 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: Thailand’s 19-year-old Thipatcha Putthawong, who has already played 42 T20Is and has a brilliant economy rate of 4.14, has sparked a lot of interest in the RCB camp. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB lost six out of eight matches last season. They enter the auction with Rs 3.35 crore in their kitty and need another seven players, including three overseas.

  • Dec 9, 2023 8:34 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: Australia’s Erin Burns and Sophie Molineux, England’s Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu and South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk are the other prominent names in the Rs 30-lakh bracket.

  • Dec 9, 2023 8:34 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones are the other two cricketers with a base price of Rs 40 lakh. Veteran Indian cricketers Veda Krishnamurthy, Poonam Raut, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Gouher Sultana and Mona Meshram are in the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

  • Dec 9, 2023 8:34 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australian Kim Garth are the two players with highest base price of Rs 50 lakh. Australia all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, who both played in the inaugural WPL, have a base price of Rs 40 lakh.

  • Dec 9, 2023 8:30 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: Mumbai Indians have retained the core of the team and will go into the auction with least amount of Rs 2.1 crore. RCB, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will also look to strengthen their squads.

  • Dec 9, 2023 8:29 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: Gujarat Giants will enter the auction with a maximum purse of Rs 5.95 crore. They also have 10 slots to fill, out of which 3 have to be overseas signings.

  • Dec 9, 2023 8:27 AM IST

    WPL 2024 Player Auction LIVE: The second edition of the WPL will likely be organised in February-March ahead of the IPL. Unlike the inaugural edition, which was held in one city, the 2024 edition will take place in Mumbai and Bangalore.

