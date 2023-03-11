Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W Score, Match 9: Delhi Capitals Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways
live

LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W Score, Match 9: Delhi Capitals Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023: The Delhi Capitals would be hoping to get back to winning ways, when they take on Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: March 11, 2023 6:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live WPL Today Match, Live WPL Today Match News, Live WPL Today Match Updates, Live WPL Today Match Scores, Live WPL Today Match Latest News, Live WPL Today Match Latest Updates, Live WPL Today Match Pics, Live WPL Today Match Playing XIs, Live WPL Today Match Toss Updates, GG-W vs DEL-W, GG-W vs DC, GG-W vs DC-W,  GG-W vs DEL-W Live, GG-W vs DEL-W Live Score, GG-W vs DEL-W Live Updates, GG-W vs DEL-W Live Pics, GG-W vs DEL-W Live On Google, GG-W vs DEL-W Live Score on Google, GG-W vs DEL-W Live On Google Discover, GG-W vs DEL-W On Google, GG-W vs DEL-W Google Score, GG-W vs DEL-W Live Score Google WPL 2023, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, GG vs DC, Gujarat vs Delhi, GG-W vs DEL-W, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals,, Jio Cinemas, GG-W vs DEL-W live updates, GG-W vs DEL-W live cricket streaming, GG-W vs DEL-W live scores and updates, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI
LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W Score, Match 9: Delhi Capitals Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways.

LIVE | WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match 9

Delhi Capitals will aim to return to winning ways when the take on Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023 in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The Meg Lanning-led side won both their opening games before losing to Mumbai Indians in their last encounter. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are coming after beating RCB in their last encounter. Captain Beth Mooney has bee ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to injury with Sneh Rana appointed as full-time skipper. South African Laura Wolvaardt has been named Mooney’s replacement.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: Sneh Rana has been appointed as Gujarat Giants’ full-time captain after Beth Mooney was ruled out of the tournament following an ankle injury. South African Laura Wolvaardt has replaced Mooney.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, who were on a high after winning the first two games stumbled in front of Mumbai Indians bowling badly. The only positive for DC against MI was captain Meg Lanning’s knock of 43.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: The appointment of Sneh Raha seems to have brought good fortunes for Gujarat Giants. They came so close in the second game before Grace Harris won it for UP Warriorz. In the next, GG finally locked full points against RCB.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: Gujarat Giants Squad | Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W: Delhi Capitals Women Squad | Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the WPL 2023 Match Between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 11, 2023 6:33 PM IST

Updated Date: March 11, 2023 6:35 PM IST

More Stories