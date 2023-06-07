LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Overcast Conditions In London, Weather To Get Better

Home

India vs Australia, Day 1 WTC Final 2023 LIVE: Overcast Conditions In London, Weather To Get Better. Follow IND vs AUS live score, ball-by-ball updates of the WTC final between India and Australia will start at 3 PM IST at the Oval.

London: A formidable bunch of Indian cricketers will require a perfect blend of skill and temperament when it clashes with an equally-strong Australia in the World Test Championship final, starting Wednesday, with an aim to end a decade-long global trophy jinx. India have been the most consistent side over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but a trophy has eluded them.

