  LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Overcast Conditions In London, Weather To Get Better
LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Overcast Conditions In London, Weather To Get Better

India vs Australia, Day 1 WTC Final 2023 LIVE: Overcast Conditions In London, Weather To Get Better. Follow IND vs AUS live score, ball-by-ball updates of the WTC final between India and Australia will start at 3 PM IST at the Oval.

Published: June 7, 2023 12:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

London: A formidable bunch of Indian cricketers will require a perfect blend of skill and temperament when it clashes with an equally-strong Australia in the World Test Championship final, starting Wednesday, with an aim to end a decade-long global trophy jinx. India have been the most consistent side over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but a trophy has eluded them.

Live Updates

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Chances of rain are less on the first 3 days of the match. But from Saturday onwards there are slight chances.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Dinesh Karthik just posted few minutes back on his Insta story about the London weather. The conditions are overcast as of now and it will get better in due course.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: The weather in London was overcast around 11:30 AM IST (7AM Local time). But as per reports coming in, the sun has come out now.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Dinesh Karthik’s India Playing XI | Rohit, Shubman, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Jadeja, BHARAT, SHARDUL, UMESH, Shami, Siraj.

  • 12:11 PM IST

  • 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: India and Australia are facing each other in a men’s ICC event’s Final for the first time in 20 years. The last time it happened was the 2003 World Cup Final which Australia won.

  • 12:06 PM IST

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Virat Kohli recently said, “Test cricket is the foundation of the game, over the 5 days, it’s like life unfolds in front of you”.

  • 11:18 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Should India play both Jadeja and Ashwin? I’d say yes, irrespective of weather conditions and pitch. Your take on the subject…

  • 11:15 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: We are inching close to the start of the grand finale, are you excited? Who are you rooting for? Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

