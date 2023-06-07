LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Score: Smith, Head Put Australia in Command

Home

LIVE Cricket Score & Updates, India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 LIVE: Stay tuned to this space to get the all latest live updates and scored of World Test Champiopnship 2023.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia 190/3 (56.3) Run Rate: (Current: 3.36) Last Wicket: Marnus Labuschagne b Mohammad Shami 26 (62) - 76/3 in 24.1 Over Steven Smith 35 * (125) 4x4, 0x6 Travis Head 76 (85) 13x4, 0x6 Mohammad Shami (11.3-2-35-1) * Umesh Yadav (12-4-38-0)

Australia vs India, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, WTC FINAL 2023

London: After being asked to bat first, Australia go into lunch at 73/2 on Day 1 of the WTC final 2023 against India at the Oval in Wednesday. Mohammed Siraj gave India the early breakthrough dismissing Usman Khawaja for a duck. Marnus Labuschange and David Warner steadied the ship with a 69-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was out while trying to play a Shardul Thakur delivery that was going wide of the leg stump. Warner was out for 43. Steve Smith joined Labuschange in the middle.

Brief Scores: Australia 73/2 in 23 overs (David Warner 43, Marnus Labuschagne 26 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/16, Shardul Thakur 1/16) against India

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

