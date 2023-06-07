ZEE Sites

  • LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Score: Smith, Head Put Australia in Command
Updated: June 7, 2023 8:16 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

Steven Smith

35* (125) 4x4, 0x6

Travis Head

76 (85) 13x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(11.3-2-35-1)*

Umesh Yadav

(12-4-38-0)
Australia vs India, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

London: After being asked to bat first, Australia go into lunch at 73/2 on Day 1 of the WTC final 2023 against India at the Oval in Wednesday. Mohammed Siraj gave India the early breakthrough dismissing Usman Khawaja for a duck. Marnus Labuschange and David Warner steadied the ship with a 69-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was out while trying to play a Shardul Thakur delivery that was going wide of the leg stump. Warner was out for 43. Steve Smith joined Labuschange in the middle.

Brief Scores: Australia 73/2 in 23 overs (David Warner 43, Marnus Labuschagne 26 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/16, Shardul Thakur 1/16) against India

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: 100 runs come up for the fourth wicket. Travis Head and Steve Smith are steering Australia at the Oval. AUS 184/3 (54)

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Last over of the second session, and this session was in favor of Australia as the side managed to score 97 runs and lost a wicket. India needs to work on their bowling to pick up more wickets otherwise this will become tough for the side to chase a big total.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Fifty overs are already done and India is still looking to break his partnership as both the batters are frustrating the Indian bowlers. Five runs from the over.
    AUS 169/3 (50)

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja is bowling really well to put pressure on Australia. 47 overs are done and India is still looking to break this partnership. Smith, Head has stand has crossed 80 runs mark.

    AUS 163/3 (47)

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Fifty from Travis Head and Australia has now held the command.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Just 1 from Jadeja’s second over. AUS 148/3 (41)

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Australia is on 147 after 40 overs. 3 from Shardul’s this over. AUS 147/3 (40)

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Jadeja into the attack now. Three from his first over. India need to break this partnership between Smith and Head, it is changing the course of this innings towards the Aussies. AUS 144/3 (39)

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: BACK-2-BACK BOUNDARIES from Smith to end the over. Two no balls, three fours, and a big over for the Aussies. They needed this to take the pressure off. 16 from it. AUS 141/3 (38)

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: MAIDEN! from Mohammed Siraj. 6 straight dot balls to Travis Head. Great over from the speedster. AUS 125/3 (37)

