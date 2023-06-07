Home

LIVE Cricket Score & Updates, India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 LIVE: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and updates from Kennington Oval, London. Shardul removes Warner before lunch to get the inititaive back for India. LIVE | Aus: 73/2 vs Ind. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Australia 73/2 (23.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.17) Last Wicket: David Warner c KS Bharat b Shardul Thakur 43 (60) - 71/2 in 21.4 Over Steven Smith 2 * (7) 0x4, 0x6 Marnus Labuschagne 26 (61) 3x4, 0x6 Umesh Yadav (6-1-27-0) * Shardul Thakur (5-1-16-1)

London: After being asked to bat first, Australia go into lunch at 73/2 on Day 1 of the WTC final 2023 against India at the Oval in Wednesday. Mohammed Siraj gave India the early breakthrough dismissing Usman Khawaja for a duck. Marnus Labuschange and David Warner steadied the ship with a 69-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was out while trying to play a Shardul Thakur delivery that was going wide of the leg stump. Warner was out for 43. Steve Smith joined Labuschange in the middle.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

