LIVE Cricket Score & Updates, India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 LIVE: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and updates from Kennington Oval, London. Shardul removes Warner before lunch to get the inititaive back for India. LIVE | Aus: 73/2 vs Ind. Check LIVE streaming deets. 

Updated: June 7, 2023 5:19 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

Steven Smith

2* (7) 0x4, 0x6

Marnus Labuschagne

26 (61) 3x4, 0x6

Umesh Yadav

(6-1-27-0)*

Shardul Thakur

(5-1-16-1)
IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS WTC Final, IND vs AUS 2023, WTC Final, WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS Live, IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final live score
Australia vs India, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, WTC FINAL 2023

London: After being asked to bat first, Australia go into lunch at 73/2 on Day 1 of the WTC final 2023 against India at the Oval in Wednesday. Mohammed Siraj gave India the early breakthrough dismissing Usman Khawaja for a duck. Marnus Labuschange and David Warner steadied the ship with a 69-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was out while trying to play a Shardul Thakur delivery that was going wide of the leg stump. Warner was out for 43. Steve Smith joined Labuschange in the middle.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 5:23 PM IST

  • 5:23 PM IST

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: That’s the end of the first session, The Lunch break starts. This session was more or less in favor of India as the side managed to pick up two wickets to put pressure on Australia. Now, the side will look to pick up more wickets to stay in the game.
    AUS 73/2 (23)

  • 5:04 PM IST

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: That’s the end of the 23rd over. Australia is again on the back foot after losing Warner. Just 1 run from the over.

    AUS 73/2 (23)

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Steven Smith joins set Marnus Labuschagne, India is looking for another wicket to put pressure on Australia. Now, Umesh Yadav comes to bowl the 23rd over.

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Well India finally gets the much-needed breakthrough. David Warner departs after making 43 runs.
    AUS 72/2 (22)

  • 4:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: WICKET!! What a great bowling by Shardul Thakur….

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia, WTC FINAL 2023: 21 overs are done and India is still looking for wickets on the other hand Aussies managed to score five runs.
    AUS 67/1 (21)

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023: Twenty overs are done and dusted both Warner and Labuschagne is set on the ground. India needs to make a strategy to get rid of them. The stand has crossed the 50 runs mark.

    AUS 62/1 (20)


