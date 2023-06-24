Live ZIM Vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Sikandar Raza Departs; Windies Get Much Needed Breakthrough

Home

Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ICC ODI World Cup Qualifer 2023 between Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Zimbabwe 243/7 (46.5) Run Rate: (Current: 5.19) Last Wicket: Sikandar Raza c Alzarri Joseph b Kyle Mayers 68 (58) - 232/7 in 45.4 Over Wellington Masakadza 6 * (4) 1x4, 0x6 Richard Ngarava 4 (5) 0x4, 0x6 Keemo Paul (8.5-0-49-2) * Kyle Mayers (8-0-42-1)

Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Zimbabwe will lock horns against West Indies for the 13th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers 13th match. Both the teams are unbeatable so far in their respective matches of WC qualifiers. Zimbabwe started their campaign with a dominating victory against Nepal. Captain Craig Ervine and Sean Williams stole the limelight with exceptional centuries. On the other hand, West Indies also began their journey on a high note beating the United States Of America and Nepal. The Caribbean side will look to repeat the same. For all the latest updates and scores of ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier stay tuned to this space.

Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madande (wk), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

