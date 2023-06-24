Top Recommended Stories

live

Live ZIM Vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Sikandar Raza Departs; Windies Get Much Needed Breakthrough

Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ICC ODI World Cup Qualifer 2023 between Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Updated: June 24, 2023 4:09 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

Wellington Masakadza

6* (4) 1x4, 0x6

Richard Ngarava

4 (5) 0x4, 0x6

Keemo Paul

(8.5-0-49-2)*

Kyle Mayers

(8-0-42-1)
Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Live

Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Zimbabwe will lock horns against West Indies for the 13th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers 13th match. Both the teams are unbeatable so far in their respective matches of WC qualifiers. Zimbabwe started their campaign with a dominating victory against Nepal. Captain Craig Ervine and Sean Williams stole the limelight with exceptional centuries. On the other hand, West Indies also began their journey on a high note beating the United States Of America and Nepal. The Caribbean side will look to repeat the same. For all the latest updates and scores of ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier stay tuned to this space.

Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madande (wk), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Live Updates

  • 4:12 PM IST

    Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: 46 overs are done and dusted and West Indies have stopped the scoring rate.

    ZIM 233/7 (46)

  • 4:04 PM IST

    Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Two runs and a wicket from the over. Seems like West Indies has made a comeback with what they are looking for.

    ZIM 227/6 (45)

  • 4:02 PM IST

    Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Clive Madande departs after making five runs. Sikandar Raza is looking set the batter has scored 65 runs.
    ZIM 227/6 (44.5)

  • 3:53 PM IST

    Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Just seven overs left for the game and the batters are working really hard to cross the 300 runs mark.

    ZIM 221/5 (43)

  • 3:48 PM IST

    Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Just nine overs left for the game and Zimbabwe will look to cross 300 runs mark as they have five wickets in hand.

    ZIM 201/5 (41)

  • 3:43 PM IST

    Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Ryan Burl Departs!! West Indies gets the much-needed breakthrough. Clive Madande joins Sikandar Raza.

    ZIM 193/4 (40)

  • 3:25 PM IST

    Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: The partnership has crossed 50 runs mark. Zimbabwe is playing a really nice game.

    ZIM 179/4 (37)

  • 3:22 PM IST

    Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Five runs from the over and Zimbabwe are looking for a competitive total.

    ZIM 176/4 (36)

  • 3:12 PM IST

    Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl’s stand has crossed 50 run mark both the batters are playing really well to put a competitive total.

    ZIM 162/4 (34)

  • 3:03 PM IST

    Live ZIM vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Seven runs from the over.

    ZIM 147/4 (32)

