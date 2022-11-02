LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates

Netherlands put up a disciplined bowling show to skittle out Zimbabwe for 117 in their T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.Also Read - IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Match in India on TV and Online

Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe with a 24-ball 40 while Sean Williams contributed 28 (23b) as they were shot out in 19.2 overs after they chose to bat. Also Read - Injury Concerns Mount On Australia Ahead Of Crucial Match Against Afghanistan

Paul van Meekeren was the pick of the Dutch bowlers with figures of 3/29. Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede chipped in with two wickets apiece. Also Read - Former Australia Test Skipper Tim Paine Indicates Cricket Australia Has Disappointed Him

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe: 117 all out in 19.2 overs (Sikandar Raza 40; Paul van Meekeren 3/29).

Zim vs Ned Playing XI

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Live Updates

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: Sikandar Raza into the attack. SIX singles in the over. Netherlands are not rushing into the chase and rightly so. The required run-rate is under 6 an over. NED 60/1 (9.3)

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: SIX!!! Tom Cooper smokes one out of the ground. This was as flat as it can get. 10 runs off the over. NED 35/1 (6)

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: Another good over by Tendai Chatara. He is getting the ball to swing. FOUR!!! Little short from Chatara as he pays the price. NED 25/1 (5)

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: Some movement for Chatara in the middle. Max O’Dowd is unable to make the contact for the first five deliveries. FOUR!!! He gets away on this one. NED 17/0 (3)

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: Stephan Myburgh and Max O’Dowd open the innings for Netherlands now. 5 runs off the first over. Ngarava to bowl the 2nd over. NED 11/0 (1.2)

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: OUT!!! Zimbabwe all out on 117 after 19.2 overs.

    LIVE | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates: Chatara-Ngarava are in the middle now for Zimbabwe as they look to set a fighting total against Netherlands. 140 looks reachable from here. Klaasen to bowl his final over. OUT!!! ZIM 111/9 (17.5)