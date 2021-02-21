Liverpool hit a new low as they were blanked 0-2 by Everton on Saturday in a Premier League game at Anfield. The loss was the fourth in a row for Jurgen Klopp’s men. Also Read - LIV vs EVE Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Liverpool vs Everton on February 20, Saturday

It was the goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson in each half that were enough for Everton to seal their first derby win at Anfield since 1999.

The Reds have not lost four consecutive matches at Anfield since 1923.

With the loss, they also become the first reigning top-flight champion to lose four consecutive home league games since Everton in the 1928-29 season.

Everton – who played some fine football – picked up their first win over Liverpool in 24 meetings in all competitions. With the win, Everton also ended Liverpool’s longest-ever winning streak over a single team.

Liverpool has not picked up three points since they did so against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham 2-1 on December 16.

The Reds are currently placed sixth in the points tally with 40 points from 25 games. Everton is a place lower than the Reds at the seventh spot. They have 40 points and have played a game less.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Klopp said: “The first goal which we have to defend better gave the direction of the game. It was unnecessary.

“There were plenty of good football moments so we did well from a creative point of view but we had to chase the game and were not clam enough. Everton defended deep and full of passion but there were still moments where we were completely free in the box but we didn’t finish,” he added.

The Reds will now play Sheffield United on March 1.