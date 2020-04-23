Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed how he initially feared for his job after arriving at Anfield five years ago. Klopp had replaced Brendan Rogers in 2015 as the manager of the club after a forgettable EPL season for Liverpool. They finished 10th on the points-table and won four of their last 11 games in all competitions, including a win on penalties against League Two Carlisle at home in the Capital One Cup. After a 1-1 draw against Everton, Rogers was asked to leave. Also Read - Liverpool Legend Kenny Dalglish Discharged From Hospital After Positive Coronavirus Test

Klopp, who had arrived from Borussia Dortmund admitted he was worried about his job as he asked for time from team owners to get Liverpool its glory days back.

"It was really clear we needed time. It was clear we cannot fix it overnight. Everyone wanted that, but we couldn't so I had to ask for time. I knew. Before that in my career I never got the sack so I had no experience with that, but I knew then it was a different level, and if I can't deliver here quick enough, then I will get the sack," Klopp told Sky Sports.

Despite coming on board, Liverpool lost their first three finals under Klopp, which by his own admission, were hurtful. The Reds lost to Manchester City in League Cup final, Sevilla in Europa League final and Real Madrid in Champions League final and it did not do a world of good to Klopp’s apprehensions.

“We got that time, and the nice thing is that after six, seven, eight games, they were really positive about the situation, they realised we were on the right path. From that moment they didn’t question it one second. They were full of faith and trust, and they said the path we will stay on, and everything will be fine,” the Liverpool boss recalled.

“That’s what we did then. When we lost finals against Sevilla or City or Real Madrid, I think pundits say then if he doesn’t’ win the next one then they might change, but internally it was never somebody thinking like this.”

And now five seasons later, Liverpool are the EPL leaders. Take away everything else. Just pay attention to these facts. Since June 2019, Liverpool have won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. They went 44 games without defeat, the second-most behind Arsenal’s 49-match winning streak all those seasons ago. And although the streak came to an end with 0-3 at Watford, followed by another loss against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool are just two wins away from winning the Premier League title, provided the dreaded COVID-19 allows the EPL to resume.

That said, Klopp feels there are a few unticked boxes which the team needs to address, and they will.

“We will not change, that’s the first thing, but whether we will be successful depends on what other clubs are doing as well because they have all the chance to improve things, do things better. So I have no clue what the future will hold for us,” he explained. “But we will not change, this team is not the finished article, and we have a lot of space for improvement, and we work on that.”