Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrated his 30th birthday by watching the opening day of Premier League resumption on a screen projector, sitting in a tepee set up in his garden.

“Not a bad birthday present!” Henderson captioned the picture posted on his Instagram account. “Thank you all for the birthday messages! I hope everyone enjoys the football being back on as much as I will.”

Premier League leaders Liverpool are eyeing title needing six points to seal the title.

Liverpool resume their season from Sunday when they face Everton at Goodison Park. Manchester City put up a comprehensive show in a 3-0 win over Arsenal making a triumphant return.

Had City lost to Arsenal and Liverpool beaten Everton on Sunday, Henderson could have been celebrating sealing the title victory with his teammates. Now, they need at least two wins for that.

In the past year, Henderson has seen Liverpool claim Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Cup trophies and will be eager to add another silverware in his ninth year with the Reds.

Meanwhile, another defeat has further dented Arsenal’s hopes of making the cut for Champions League as they lie at the ninth spot in Premier League standings.