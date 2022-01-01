London: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has confirmed three new positive COVID-19 cases in his squad but the number is not big enough to impact their visit to Chelsea on Sunday night.Also Read - Key Weekend in Premier League as Top-Four All Meet With COVID Lurking Around

"We have three new COVID cases in the team and a few more in the staff, so 't's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said, confirming the new cases during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"I'm not [able to reveal the names] because we still have to make the whole processes, getting a proper PCR and all these kind of things, but you will see the day after tomorrow on the teamsheet. It will be pretty clear then who is affected or infected," Klopp was quoted as saying by Liverpool's official website.

Asked whether the situation could force Liverpool to seek a postponement of the fixture at Chelsea, Klopp replied: “Not yet, but we don’t know.

“We never had this kind of proper outbreak where 10, 15, 20 players had it, for us, it’s more every day another one. Staff happens now more and more often, so as I said before it feels like a lottery in the morning when you stand there and you wait for the result. It was now pretty much day by day always one case – today another one.

“We have to wait, the boys are not even in yet, so we have to wait. At this moment, probably not but we don’t know how it will look in a few hours.”

Klopp declined to name the trio as they were still awaiting PCR test confirmations but those affected, plus Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino, will be missing at Stamford Bridge. Thiago and Takumi were absent from the midweek clash with Leicester City due to muscle soreness.

“I would say Taki is probably closer, he is running outside,” said Klopp. “Thiago, not yet. It means for him, it might take a little bit longer. It’s a hip issue which we don’t have an idea where it’s coming from, so we have to be a little bit patient with that.”

The match against title rivals Chelsea is a crucial one for Liverpool with leaders Manchester City threatening to pull away at the top of the table.