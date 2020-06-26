Liverpool’s 30-year-long wait for their 19th Premier League title was over on Thursday, without them having to take the pitch as Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1. It may have seemed that Jurgen Klopp’s men would have to wait for another match, but Chelsea made it simpler for them as they beat a 10-man City side. This was also their first win since 1990. Also Read - CHE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Chelsea FC vs Manchester City Football Match at Stamford Bridge 12:45 AM IST June 26

The goals came from Christian Pulisic and Willian as Jose Mourinho’s men beat the second-placed City side. Also Read - LIV vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Football Match at Anfield stadium 12.45 AM IST June 2

Calling it an ‘incredible’ moment, Klopp paid tribute to club legends Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard.

“I have no words. It is unbelievable, much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. This is for Kenny, for Stevie – everyone! The Manchester City game was really tense, I didn’t want to be involved. It was intense but it is an incredible from my players. What they have done over the last few years in exceptional and it’s a pure joy for me to coach them,” he said.

“There’s a sense of relief because after the three-month interruption no one knew how the season would come back. This is for all of the fans. I hope they celebrate it, it’s all in our hearts and our heads, we do it all together and it’s a joy to do this for the fans,” he added.