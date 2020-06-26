Thousands of fans gathered outside the Anfield Stadium on Thursday night to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League triumph, which comes after a 30-year-long wait. Jurgen Klopp’s men did not even have to take to the pitch as Chelsea defeating second-placed Manchester City 2-1 meant Liverpool were champions. Also Read - Liverpool Crowned Premier League Champions as Chelsea Beat Manchester City

Despite the lockdown norms in place, fans did not give it a second thought as they gathered in huge numbers outside Anfield. While some were taking pictures with the replica of the trophy, others were happily dancing away on cars. Flares went up and there was loud music to go with it. Anfield surely was the place to be in on Thursday.

Here are some videos that show how the fans celebrated the win:

“Liverpool fans can’t have their parade” Liverpool fans: pic.twitter.com/kMGcogIEzd — Josh (@ftbljosh) June 25, 2020

It’s 1am in Liverpool and @LFC fans’ title party is still ongoing at Anfield pic.twitter.com/HwsZLJXHsk — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 26, 2020

Calling it an ‘incredible’ moment, Klopp paid tribute to club legends Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard.

“I have no words. It is unbelievable, much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. This is for Kenny, for Stevie – everyone! The Manchester City game was really tense, I didn’t want to be involved. It was intense but it is incredible from my players. What they have done over the last few years in exceptional and it’s a pure joy for me to coach them,” he said.