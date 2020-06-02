The death of unarmed African-American George Floyd in police custody has sparked protests across the USA with global outpouring of support from different walks of life. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Protests Turn Violent Outside White House as Police Fire Tear Gas Shells, Rubber Bullets

The emergence of a video showing a police officer who had pinned Floyd with his knee to the ground for over seven minutes has resulted in violent protests in the USA with curfew being imposed in nearly 40 cities.

Floyd, 46, died with autopsy released on Monday concluding the 'homicide' cause to be 'neck compression'.

On Monday, English Premier League club Liverpool players took a knee at the Anfield as a show of support to those protesting against police brutality in USA following Floyd’s death.

The picture, posted on several Liverpool players’ social media accounts, shows 29 players kneeling around the centre circle with the caption reading “Unity is strength. #BlackLivesMatter”.

The accused police officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with murder.

Manchester United pair of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have also voiced their opinion following the outrage.

“During the past few days I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis. I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness,” Pogba wrote on his Instagram account.

“Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY! Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE! This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY!” he added.

“Racism is ignorance, LOVE is intelligence, STOP the silence, STOP racism” the world cup winner wrote.

Pogba’s United teammate and England international Rashford urged everyone to work together and show unity.

“At a time I’ve been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to be more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers. Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter,” he wrote.

In Germany’s Bundesliga, four players including Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi, Weston McKennie of Schalke and Marcus Thuram have protested against Floyd’s death on the pitch during the weekend.

German FA is investigating the players for breaching rules but the association president has backed the players.

“I have great respect for players who have an attitude and show their solidarity. I wish for such mature players and I am proud of them. Morally, I can absolutely understand the actions last weekend. What happened in the USA can leave anyone cold,” he said.