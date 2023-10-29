Home

Liverpool Footballer Luis Diaz’s Parents Kidnapped In Colombia; Police Rescue Mother, Father Still Missing

Liverpool striker Luiz Diaz hails from Colombia.

Luis Diaz plays for Liverpool in English Premier League. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Liverpool striker Luiz Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia. However, Cilenis Marulanda (Diaz’s mother) was rescued by Barrancas police in the northern department of La Guajira, Diaz’s father Luis Manuel Diaz is still missing, according to the Colombian authorities.

Colombian police director, General William Salamanca assured Diaz in a video that he is using every agent to find out his father. According to several local news outlets, Diaz Sr and Marulanda were travelling to Los Olivos in the town of Barrancas when they were stopped by kidnappers.

The English Premier League club released a statement stating the player’s welfare is their utmost priority. “Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia.

“It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority,” said the EPL giants.

