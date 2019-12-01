Ballon d’Or favourite Virgil van Dijk scored twice as Liverpool beat a sprightly Brighton 2-1 to open up an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings on Saturday at Anfield. Both of Van Dijk’s goals came via towering headers that helped Liverpool go 2-0 up inside the first 25 minutes.

With Jurgen Klopp’s men continuing their unbeaten run in the ongoing season, things got a bit nervy towards the end with goalkeeper Alisson Becker being sent off for a handling outside his area n the 76th minute. And then a clever free-kick from Lewis Dunk helped Brighton pull one goal back. They visitors their all to draw level but the 10-man Liverpool held on to their lead.

Defending champion Manchester City slipped again as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United. Raheem Sterling and a wonder goal from Kevin De Bruyne twice put City ahead but Newcastle found a way to level things up further denting Pep Guardiola’s title chances.

“We do the same work we have done over the last few seasons. We tried to score more goals but it did not happen,” Guardiola said.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s revival under new manager Jose Mourinho continued as they beat Bournemouth 3-2. Dele Alli struck twice as Tottenham were running away with the game at 3-0 with 17 minutes left on the clock. However, they allowed Harry Wilson score twice in the 73rd minute and then in injury time.

“I think he played three phenomenal matches since I arrived,” said Mourinho on Alli’s form. “He plays in a position where he feels happy and comfortable.”

Elsewhere, Chelsea suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat at home to West Ham thus blowing away a chance to draw level on points with second-placed Leicester City. Aaron Cresswell scored the lone goal of the fixture in the second half.

Crystal Palace beat Burnley 2-0 for their first win in six matches while Southampton beat Watford 2-1.