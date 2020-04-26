French media is reporting that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly contacted Kylian Mbappe‘s father to discuss possibility of a future move to the Anfield. Also Read - I Hope to be at Old Trafford For Many Years: David de Gea on Manchester United Future

Mbappe has long been linked with a move to various European clubs including Liverpool but the financial implications of the deal keep Klopp away from fully pursuing the French talisman.

According to French publication Le10sport, Klopp spoke to Wilfriend Mbappe for a potential transfer to Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

The reason behind the approach is due to the uncertainty regarding Sadio Mane’s future at Anfield.

If Liverpool and PSG do reach an agreement, the current Premier League leaders may have to break the world record transfer fee to secure the 21-year-old. The current record is of £198million that PSG shelled out to trigger the release clause of Neymar at Barcelona in 2017.

In November 2019, Klopp was asked about bringing Mbappe to Liverpool and the German had said it’s difficult to lure him from PSG purely because of the price tag.

“(Buying) this calibre of player is difficult. I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG,” Klopp had said. “I don’t see any club, that is how it is. We are involved in the clubs that cannot do it – it is as easy as that. OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him – what a player he is! It is about the money, of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance.’

“The club is in a very good position. Image-wise, it maybe (always) was but now I think it is easier to live the life of a Liverpool supporter and that means automatically being in a situation to sign the players you want to sign,” he added.