Following their famous victory in the UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham, each Liverpool players from the first squad have received an insane 24-carat gold plated iPhone X worth £3,500 from a gold company called iDesign gold.

The customised iPhones have each player’s name and jersey number written on the back cover. Other than that, it also has the logo of UEFA Champions League to remind the players of their heroics. At the very top of the back Madrid, where the final was played, is also written.

View this post on Instagram The champions league edition iPhones for @liverpoolfc ⚽️ 🏟 A post shared by IDESIGN GOLD (@idesigngold) on May 29, 2019 at 8:26am PDT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also got his hand on one of the phones as the company designed a separate one for him. Without a jersey number, this one has Klopp written on it.

Current and former Liverpool players have already used products from iDesign Gold. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard are among the clients of the company.

Other high profile footballers to receive the product from this company include the likes of Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Rakitic, Willian and Paulinho, among others.

Earlier this month, Liverpool won their sixth European title after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid. Before the final, the Jurgen Klopp-managed side had staged one of the most remarkable comebacks to beat Barcelona. The Reds were trailing behind 0-3 before winning the game at the Anfield 4-0 to qualify for the final with an aggregate scoreline of 4-3.