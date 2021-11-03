New Delhi: Liverpool are back in action with another important UEFA Champions League fixture this week as they take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game. Atletico Madrid are in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. Los Colchoneros eased past Real Betis by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture. Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table and have been impressive this year. Jurgen Klopp’s charges were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.Also Read - LIVE India vs Afghanistan Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: Virat Kohli & Co. Face Afghanistan in a 'Do-or-Die' Situation

What are the timings of the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match?

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 4. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Streaming UEFA Champions League in India: When And Where to Watch RM vs SHA Live Stream UCL Match Online and on TV

Where will the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match will be played at Anfield. Also Read - LIVE Scotland vs New Zealand Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: Boult Removes Coetzer, NZ Get Breakthrough

Which TV channel will broadcast the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match?

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match?

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.