Premier League champions Liverpool FC have seen their 68-match unbeaten run at Anfield come to an end on Thursday after being handed a stunning 1-0 defeat by relegation threatened Burnley. The visitors won a spot-kick late into the contest which seemed destined for a goalless draw with Ashley Barnes successfully converting it. Also Read - LIV vs BUR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Liverpool vs Burnley on January 22, Friday

With seven minutes remaining for the full time, Liverpool custodian Allison Becker tripped Barnes with the latter scoring to hand his team what proved to be the winning goal. The Reds have now failed to record a win in five straight matches and are currently at the fourth spot – six points behind bitter rivals and leaders Manchester United. Also Read - Leicester City vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard Facing The Sack After Blues Beaten 2-0

The last time Liverpool were defeated at Anfield was in April 2017 and they have since gone on to win the Champions League and also winning their first Premier League trophy in 30 years as well. Also Read - David Beckham's MLS Franchise Inter Miami Appoint Phil Neville as New Manager

However, they have churning out below-par performances with manager Jurgen Klopp taking the responsibility for their latest defeat. “We lost the game which is pretty impossible but we did it,” Klopp said on Sky Sports.

“That is my fault. It is my job to make sure the boys have the right feelings and confidence. That didn’t work out,” he added.

Liverpool have also gone without scoring four games in a row now, a trend which should worry Klopp.

“We had the ball a lot and created some situations that are OK but our final decision is not right. I said the same thing last week. When something doesn’t work you must try harder, longer and more often and make better decisions. It didn’t work tonight,” the German said.

“It is always my fault. If I make clear which movements make sense because it will hurt the opponent and we don’t do that then I need to make it clearer. It is not that they don’t want it. It is difficult to play against these low blocks. It helps if you score the first goal but we didn’t. That changes the opponent. After not scoring for a long time not everybody feels confident,” he added.