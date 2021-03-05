Things are getting bad to worse for defending Premier League champions Liverpool at the Anfield this season. The Reds have suffered fifth straight home losses for the first time in the club’s 128-year history. Also Read - LIV vs CHE Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Premier League: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Liverpool vs Chelsea Match at 1:45 AM IST March 5 Friday

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are the latest entrant in the list to breach Liverpool’s fortress ‘Anfield’ this season with a 1-0 win. Jurgen Klopp problems are rising with every passing game as his team has now almost lost hope to defend the trophy but now the bigger task form them is to finish in the top 4 to qualify for the Champions League next season. Also Read - Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch LIV vs CHE Live Football Match Online And on TV

The mega encounter started with two teams playing some defensive football as it was looking difficult for them to breach other’s defence until Chelsea’s young sensation Mason Mount struck an astonishing goal in the 42nd minute. Mount ran through Liverpool’s clumsy defence by cutting in from the left and curling home from the edge of the area for a goal. Also Read - Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch CHE vs MAN UTD Live Football Match Online And on TV

Match highlights 📲👇

After a performance like that, why not watch and enjoy the best bits all over again 😉 #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/liIqRjHSG7 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 5, 2021



While, Liverpool, who are having issues in defence, failed to create any big trouble from the attack apart from a Mohamed Salah’s header in the 85th minute. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino continued to lack the spark this season which his hurting Klopp’s team as it’s been more than 10 hours since Liverpool have scored a goal from open play at Anfield.

Liverpool are currently at the seventh spot on the points table in Premier League while Chelsea have jumped to the fourth spot as Tuchel’s magic is working for the Blues.

After the defeat, Klopp lashed out at his team as he said they don’t deserve to play Champions League after losing so many games.

“It is a massive blow,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“It is not done yet, but we don’t have to talk about if you lose that many games, you don’t have the right to go to the Champions League.

“We have to win football games and we know that and we will work on it, but for tonight, it was not enough,” he added.