Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League in India

In the mega encounter, Liverpool will lock horns against Chelsea in Premier League. After winning their last game, Liverpool will be up for a tougher challenge against Chelsea to stay alive in the Premier League title race. Liverpool are currently at the sixth spot on the points and have been underwhelming in their last few games. On the other hand, Chelsea who started the season with some strong performances have performed inconsistently but the arrival of Thomas Tuchel has changed the fortunes for them. They are currently at the 5th spot in the Premier League points table. Ahead of the mega clash, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talked about his team's chances to finish top-4. "The main reason for qualifying for the Champions League is financial and it is a great competition to play in but, for the club, you want to excite some players to join," the manager said. "In the beginning [of his reign] it was like this. You were sitting there with players who had offers from Champions League clubs and it was like: 'Sorry, we can offer only nothing or the Europa League.' But apart from that, it is always about finances. This year there is no difference, I would say."

When is the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match will take place on Friday, March 4.

What are the timings of the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match will start at 01:40 AM IST.

Where is the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at the Anfield.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.