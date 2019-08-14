Liverpool vs Chelsea UEFA Super Cup: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch LIV vs CHE Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

The first mega-clash of the footballing season will see Chelsea and Liverpool plying their trade for the glory of UEFA Super Cup. The Champions League winner and the Europa League holder will see each other at the BJK Vodafone Arena on Instagram.

Chelsea, having suffered a major embarrassment in their Premier League opener against Manchester United, will be under serious pressure against mighty Liverpool. The Londoners under new coach and club legend Frank Lampard lost the majority of their pre-season encounters and looked off-balance on all fronts at Old Trafford.

The Jurgen Klopp-led side, in all certainty, will come triumphant against the Blues. They had a magnificent last season and this time too they look like a side to beat. The had a comfortable outing in their League opener and should be focused to not get out of the winning run.

All you need to know about the Liverpool vs Chelsea UEFA Super Cup match:

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match being played?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will be played on August 15, 2019, at the Vodafone Park, Turkey.

What time does the Liverpool vs Chelsea match begin?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will begin at 00:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live match in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will be telecasted on Ten and Ten HD in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Chelsea match will be available only on SonyLiv.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Probable Playing XI

Chelsea Playing 11: Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kepa Arrizabalaga

Liverpool Playing 11: Adrian, Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.