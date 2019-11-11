Liverpool opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after beating Manchester City 3-1 in a pulsating clash at Anfield on Sunday.

An electric opening saw the Reds race into a two-goal lead inside the first 13 minutes.

First, Fabinho powered in from 20 yards when he pounced on a loose clearance before Mohamed Salah glanced in a header from an Andy Robertson delivery soon after.

Sadio Mane furthered the European champions’ lead just after half-time when he stooped to nod in a Jordan Henderson centre at the back post.

Bernardo Silva reduced the deficit on 78 minutes, steering in at Alisson Becker’s near post to set up a tense finish, but Liverpool held on to go eight clear at the summit – and nine in front of the reigning title-holders.

Manchester United grabbed three Old Trafford goals for the second time in the space of 72 hours, to climb the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 win against Brighton.

Two goals in the first half and one in the second replicated the demolition of Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League last Thursday night.

Andreas Pereira’s opener and an own goal from Brighton’s Davy Propper once more made it a comfortable watch for United fans as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men dominated the first half.

Lewis Dunk wrecked the clean-sheet target when he pulled a goal back for the visitors after the break but it failed to derail the Reds, who immediately gained a grip back on the game when Marcus Rashford thundered in a belter two minutes after the Brighton response.

United moved into seventh spot in the table with this first Premier League win at Old Trafford since beating Leicester City in September.