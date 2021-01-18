Liverpool and Manchester United played out a drab goalless draw at Anfield before Manchester City pounded four goals against Crystal Palace to cut down the deficit with the Premier League leaders. United maintained their lead in the ongoing season but City are breathing down their neck with a gap of just two points and having played a game less. Also Read - SHF vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match at Bramall Lane 7:30 PM IST January 17 Sunday

The clash surprisingly turned out to be a quiet affair with neither side creating enough chances. Neither side was impressive in the final third, especially Liverpool even though they enjoyed the majority of the possession in the first half. Also Read - FUL vs CHE Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Fulham vs Chelsea on January 16, Saturday

United took over half-an-hour for their first shot at the goal and Bruno Fernandes then sent his free-kick inches just wide while they did well to deny Roberto Firmino on multiple occasions. With the deadlock continuing, United sent Edinson Cavani in the second half but his introduction didn’t bring any change. Also Read - WOL vs WBA Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion on January 16, Saturday

However, Liverpool may heave a sigh of relief with the result considering they are injury-hit and the fact was not lost on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who admitted his side missed an opportunity to widen the gap in the title race.

“It’s only a good result if we win the next game. It was an opportunity missed with the chances we had but then again we were playing a very good side.” Solskjaer said after the match.

“I think we grew in the game and toward the end it was there for us to win. We created two massive chances and it was two brilliant saves by the keeper. It’s not just the result we’re disappointed with, it’s some of the performance. I know these boys can play better. We have improved and progressed,” he added.

United are leading the Premier League standings after New Year for the first time since Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Solskjaer said his team weren’t good enough in the first half and praised Liverpool for their defensive quality. “We were stronger towards the end. We didn’t start at all in the first half. We didn’t have any composure or try to impose ourselves,” he said.

“I thought Paul (Pogba) was absolutely brilliant. We knew he had to do a job defensively to help us with (Andrew) Robertson. I thought he was excellent and should have got the goal his performance deserved. Fair play to Liverpool. With two central midfielders at the back and to defend as well as they did shows their quality,” he added.