Live Streaming Premier League in India

In the mega encounter, Manchester City will lock horns against Liverpool in the Premier League. The two teams in contrasting forms will lock horns to grab crucial three points in the league to strengthen their position. Manchester City have been in excellent form this season and have played some dominant football. They have won their last 13 games and are undefeated in 2021. They are currently at the top of the spot in the points table. On the other hand, defending champions Liverpool are going through a rough patch as they have won only two games out of their last five. They are currently at the 4th spot in Premier League. Ahead of the mega clash, City manager Pep Guardiola talked about his team’s defensive masterclass this season.: “The reason why [our defensive record is so good] is because 67 percent of the time we have the ball,” he explains. “This is the main reason. The main reason is that we have the ball. If you have the ball as much as possible then the opponent does not have the ball. “Of course, the opponent can score from set-pieces or a counter-attack but the more that you have the ball the more chances you will have to score a goal. This is the reason why. “Maybe one day they will change the rules but I think to score a goal you need the ball.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League match live online and on TV. Also Read - MUN vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester United vs Everton Football Match at Old Trafford 1:30 AM IST February 7 Sunday

Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming

When is the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will take place on Sunday, February 7. Also Read - Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch MAN UTD vs EVE Live Football Match

What are the timings of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST. Also Read - AVL vs ARS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Aston Villa vs Arsenal Match at Villa Park 6 PM IST February 6 Saturday

Where is the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at the Anfield.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.