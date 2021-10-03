Liverpool: In one of the most mouth-watering clashes of the English Premier League, Liverpool host defending champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool sit at 2nd in the league standings, having played a match less than table toppers Chelsea. A win today in the high-voltage match would send the Jurgen Klopp-led side to the top of the standings. Liverpool are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League and would like to extend their good form. Manchester City, on the other hand, have been impressive in the Premier League but will need to address the chinks in their armour ahead of this match. Liverpool have an impressive historical record against Manchester City and have won 105 out of 217 games between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City’s 58 victories.Also Read - Espanyol vs Real Madrid Live Streaming La Liga Santander: When And Where to Watch ESL vs RM Live Stream Football Match on MTV and Voot, Jio TV

When is the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will take place on Sunday, October 3 in India.

What are the timings of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecasted live on Star Sports on network.

Where can you live stream the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming will be available on the Disney Hotstar app and JIOTV.