Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022 Live Streaming: Sunday’s meeting between Liverpool and Manchester City is the standout game in the Premier League this season, with Arsenal’s visit to Leeds United and Newcastle’s trip to Manchester United also looking eye-catching. The weekend kicks off as new Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi looks for his first win since taking charge after a draw away to Liverpool and a narrow defeat to Tottenham. De Zerbi’s visit to Brentford gives him the chance to make it third time lucky.Also Read - Arsenal vs Liverpool, EPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Manchester City’s visit to Liverpool would usually be a title decider, but this year’s meeting comes with Liverpool 13 points behind City in the table, meaning that Pep Guardiola’s side have the chance to leave one of their main rivals, struggling by the wayside. Also Read - Premier League: Haaland, Foden Hat-tricks Help Manchester City Beat United 6-3

Liverpool will be boosted by their 7-1 win away to Glasgow Rangers in the Champions League in midweek, but the big question is whether their aging side will be able to handle City’s speed and work rate, especially without Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz. Also Read - Manchester City FC vs Manchester United, EPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

