Thailand: It was just the start Manchester United needed going ahead in the season. The Red Devils blanked Liverpool 4-0 in a pre-season friendly in Thailand on Tuesday. The win will serve as a major boost for new manager Erik ten Hag. United got the match off to a flyer netting three inside the first 35 minutes of the game against Liverpool, who looked on the backfoot.

Jadon Sancho broke the deadlock as he found the back of the net in the 12th minute of the game. The lead was doubled after 18 minutes when Fred scored. And then Anthony Martial joined the scoresheet with a goal in the 22rd minute.

At the break, United looked well and truly in control of proceedings. In the second half as well, United scored and this time it was Facundo Pellistri. Pellistri scored in the 76th minute of the game to put things beyond Jurgen Klopp's men. It was evident that Klopp was experimenting, but that does not take anything away from the United win.

“I know we have good players, now we have to construct a team,” Klopp said after the loss.

“We have to not overestimate this result, we have to be careful. But still I’ve seen some really good things … we have a lot of creativity and speed up front, we have the potential,” he added.

United will play their next club friendly against Melbourne Victory on July 15.