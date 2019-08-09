Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League 2019-20: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch LIV vs NOR TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

The time has come for all football fans around the world, Premier League finally makes a return to our screens. The opening encounter of the season will witness a match-up between last season’s runners-up Liverpool taking on newly-promoted Norwich City. Liverpool will be keen to start the new campaign on a positive note after missing out the title by the narrowest of margins in the last campaign.

Meanwhile, the Canaries make a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2016 after topping the Championship last season. Norwich boss Daniel Farke will be looking no further than survival for his side though as they prepare for what is expected to be a tough battle against the drop.

Here’s all you need to know about Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 match:

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 match being played?

The Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 match will be played on August 10, 2019 (India).

What time does the Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 match begin?

The Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 match will begin at 12.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 match in India?

The Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 match will not be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 match live streaming?

The live football streaming of the Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 match on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordon Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Divock Origi, Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino.

Norwich City: Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Timm Klose, Ben Godfrey, Sam Byram, Kenny McLean, Mario Vrancic, Emi Buendia, Marco Stiepermann, Onel Hernandez, Teemu Pukki