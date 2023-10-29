Home

Sports

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, EPL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, EPL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, EPL 2023-24 match online and on TV.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, EPL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Liverpool, England: The Reds have gathered 20 points from their opening nine fixtures in the top-flight campaign, including victories in all four home games. Jürgen Klopp’s squad will be back in L4 for a third Anfield outing in eight days in all competitions, looking to follow up successes against Everton in the Merseyside derby and Toulouse in the Europa League since returning from the international break.

Trending Now

Tsimikas is hopeful the Reds can maintain that momentum when Steve Cooper’s Forest line up in opposition this weekend. Liverpool’s 5-1 defeat of Toulouse on Thursday night made it a perfect seven wins at home across all competitions in 2023-24. When Forest visited Anfield last term, meanwhile, the Reds were on the right side of a thrilling five-goal clash – and Tsimikas was asked what underpins the strength of the team’s form on their own turf.

You may like to read

Mohamed Salah will achieve a rare feat in Liverpool history if he scores against Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon. The No.11 has netted in all of the Reds’ four home league games so far in 2023-24, against AFC Bournemouth, Aston Villa, West Ham United and most recently Everton. If Salah can hit the target this weekend, he will become only the third man in the club’s history to score in each of the opening five home league matches of a season.

What is the timing of the EPL match Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest ?

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be played on Sunday (October 29) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the EPL match Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest going to be played?

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

Where can I watch the EPL match Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on TV ?

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be telecasted live on Star Sports network.

Where can I live stream the EPL match Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest in India?

The English Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.