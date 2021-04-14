Live Streaming Liverpool vs Real Madrid

In the mega encounter, Liverpool will lock horns against Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League contest. The Reds suffered a massive 3-1 defeat to Madrid in their first leg of the quarterfinals. Vinicious Jr put up an inspiring performance for Madrid in the absence of key players like Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvahal. Liverpool are going through a rough patch this season as they are already of the Champions League title race and are the verge of elimination from the UEFA Champions. Jurgen Klopp’s team needs to find a way to make a comeback in the tie which is very much possible looking at the injury crisis in the Madrid camp. “You don’t get a comeback because you had a comeback in the past,” the Liverpool manager said. Ahead of the mega clash, Klopps talked about the comeback, “You only have a chance if you play really good football in the present. The best situation would be if you don’t bring yourself into the situation where you need a comeback, but obviously, that is not worth talking about now. “The situation is clear. We should not concede and if we can create more than we did at Madrid, and that should be possible because we didn’t have a lot, then we will see what we get. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live football match Champions League online and on TV. Also Read - Porto vs Chelsea: Mount And Chilwell Help Blues to 2-0 Win in Champions League

The excitement of football in the UCL continues as Liverpool will lock horns against Real Madrid on Sunday. You can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid 2021, Live Real Madrid Streaming, Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, Real Madrid, Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Match Streaming Online, Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Champions League Streaming on Sony Sports Network TV. Find JioTV Champions League Live, SonyLIV Live details, Live Match Streaming details below. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice as PSG Beat Bayern Munich 3-2 in Champions League Thriller

When is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will take place on Thursday, April 15. Also Read - Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Foden Late Strike Hands Guardiola's Men 2-1 Win in UCL Quarterfinal

What are the timings of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be played at the Anfield.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.

Predicted XI of Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Raphael Varane, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League Match Prediction

Real Madrid will enter the games as favourites however, the result is expected to be a 1-1 draw.