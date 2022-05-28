Spanish giants Real Madrid travel to Paris on Friday as they attempt to win the Champions League for the 14th time when they face Liverpool on Saturday night.Also Read - Match Highlights Manchester City vs Chelsea Updates UCL Final: Blues Lift Champions League Trophy With 1-0 Win Over City

To say that Carlo Ancelotti's side has had a rollercoaster ride to the final is an understatement: Real Madrid have lost four matches in the tournament and yet they still have a brilliant chance of lifting the silverware.

The first of those four defeats was against FC Sheriff in the group stage as Madrid missed a host of chances and then got caught by a sucker punch.

However, that was in the group stage and a relatively benign group allowed Real Madrid to recover and qualify as group winners and that set up a last-16 tie against Paris Saint Germain.

PSG totally dominated Real Madrid in the Parc de Princes, managing 8 shots on target, while Ancelotti’s men didn’t have one effort between the posts. Had it not been for the heroics of Thibaut Courtois in goal, Madrid’s Champions League dream should have ended there. A 94th-minute goal from Kylian Mbappe gave PSG a much narrower win than their football deserved.

Here are the details when and where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League final

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final being played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final will be played on May 29, 2022, at the Stade de France, in Paris.

What time does the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final begin?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday (Sunday night in India).

Which TV channel will broadcast the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final match ?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, TV channels in India. Fans can also tune into Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 for commentary in regional languages.

Where can you live stream the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final match ?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Likely playing XIs:

Liverpool: Alisson Ramses Becker; Andrew Henry Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Job Joel Andre Matip, Trent John Alexander-Arnold; Jordan Brian Henderson, Fabio Henrique Tavares (Fabinho), Naby Laye Keita; Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly, Sadio Mane, Luis Fernando Diaz Marulanda.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Nicolas Marc Courtois; Daniel “Dani” Carvajal Ramos, Eder Gabriel Militao, David Olatukunbo Alaba, Ferland Sinna Mendy; Carlos Henrique Casimiro, Toni Kroos; Federico Santiago Valverde Dipetta, Luka Modric, Vinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira Junior; Karim Mostafa Benzema.