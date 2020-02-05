Liverpool advanced to the FA Cup fifth round courtesy an own goal by Ro-Shaun Williams of Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night. With 15 minutes to for the final whistle, and the scoreline 0-0, Williamson headed a long ball over the head of his own goalkeeper keeper to give Liverpool the win.

The Reds, who are just 21 points away from securing their maiden English Premier League title in 30 years, fielded their youngest ever team, who threatened to score after a non-exciting first half. Liverpool came at Shrewsbury’s goal time and again, with Neco Williams’ close shot coming close to breaking the deadlock.

When the players returned to their dressing room at the half-time, the Liverpool faithful applauded Shrewsbury for keeping the deadlock intact. Shortly after the break, Shaun Walley headed home, but VAR turned the decision after the player was given offside by the minimum of margins.

The decisive moment came in the 75th minute when defender Williams accidentally headed a cross from past right back Neco Williams over Max O’Leary triggering an eruption from those in attendance in Anfield. Liverpool will face Chelsea in the round of 16 game when the tournament recommences in March.

Liverpool have now taken their record to 40 unbeaten games at Anfield in all competitions, the last seven without conceding a goal. “It was just unbelievable,” Neco Williams said. “It was a night that we will remember for a long time, especially the debutants. The whole team dug in and we kept going to the final whistle.

“The lads were excellent and hopefully we will do the same against Chelsea in the next round. Every team Liverpool put out will put everything out there on the pitch.”