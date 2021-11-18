LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Limassol Zalmi vs Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s LIZ vs CYM at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 36 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Cyprus Moufflons will take on Limassol Zalmi at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Cyprus LIZ vs CYM match will start at 12 PM IST – November 18. Limassol Zalmi have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 campaign so far. With four wins and five losses, they are lying down at the fifth spot in the points table. Cyprus Moufflons, on the other hand, have fared slightly better in the ECS T10 Cyprus with a win-loss record of 5-4. Their net run rate of +1.232 has helped them reach the second spot. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, LIZ vs CYM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, LIZ vs CYM Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Limassol Zalmi vs Cyprus Moufflons, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- India vs New Zealand, Team News For Today's 1st T20I at Sawai Mansingh Stadium at 7 PM IST November 17 Wednesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Cyprus Moufflons and Limassol Zalmi will take place at 11:30 AM IST – November 18. Also Read - BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 32 And 33: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons, Team News For Today's T10 at Ypsonas Ground at 12 PM And 2 PM IST November 17 Wednesday

Time: 12 PM IST. Also Read - Argentina vs Brazil Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Prediction, Predicted Playing XIs - Where to Watch ARG vs BRA Live Football Stream Today Match, TV Telecast in India

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

LIZ vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Umar Shah

Batters – Minhas Khan, Murtaza Khan, Mehran Khan

All-rounders – Jawad Ali-Shah (C), Chamal Sadun (VC), Waqar Ali

Bowlers – Lakhwinder Singh, Hasher Ullah, Syed Zia, Kamal Raiz

LIZ vs CYM Probable Playing XIs

Limassol Zalmi: Umar Shah (wk), Jawad Ali-Shah, Murtaza Khan (C), Syed Zia, Arshad Khan, Muhammad Fazil, Hassan Shah, Numan Munir, Hasher Ullah, Naveed Ahmed, Imran Khan.

Cyprus Moufflons: Minhas Khan, Lakhwinder Singh (C), Suresh Gedara, Muhammad Hussain, Waqar Ali, Kamal Raiz, Chamal Sadun, Mehran Khan, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Mehtab Ur Rehman Khan, Ruwan Jayakodi.

LIZ vs CYM Squads

Limassol Zalmi: Sohail Ahmed, Syed Zia, Hassan Shah, Shahid Ali Jnr, Kazim Abbas, Murtaza Khan, Umar Shah, Ahsan Ullah, Muhammad Farooq, Numan Munir, Jawad Shah, Abbas Khan, Umar Hayat, Habib Khan, Arshad Khan, Mudassir Shah, Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Khan.

Cyprus Moufflons: Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Suresh Gedara, Lakhwinder Singh (C), Muhammad Hussain, Mehran Khan, Nalin Pathirana(wk), Mehtab Khan, Waqar Ali, Ruwan Manawasingha, Kamal Raiz, Salman Khan, Gurdeep Sharma.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CYM Dream11 Team/ LIZ Dream11 Team/ Cyprus Moufflons Dream11 Team Prediction/ Limassol Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.