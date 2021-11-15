LIZ vs HAL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Limassol Zalmi vs Haidree Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LIZ vs HAL at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 28 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Haidree Lions will take on Limassol Zalmi at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Monday. The ECS T10 Cyprus LIZ vs HAL match will start at 6 PM IST – November 15. Limassol Zalmi have had an underwhelming run so far in the ECS T10 Cyprus tournament. They are among the weakest teams in the entire competition and have only managed two wins in four matches. They are currently sixth in the points table. Meanwhile, the Haidree Lions have played only two ECS T10 Cyprus matches. With one win and a loss, they are currently rooted to the bottom of the ECS T10 Cyprus table. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LIZ vs HAL Dream11 Team Prediction, LIZ vs HAL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, LIZ vs HAL Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Limassol Zalmi vs Haidree Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Haidree Lions and Limassol Zalmi will take place at 5:30 PM IST – November 15.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

LIZ vs HAL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Umar Shah

Batters – Murtaza Khan, Ahsan Ullah, Rauf Zaman

All-rounders – Jawad Ali Shah (C), Jeevan Lasmal (VC), Yasir Mehmood, Syed Tanveer

Bowlers – Syed Zia, Qasim Anwar, Raza Ihsan

LIZ vs HAL Probable Playing XIs

Limassol Zalmi: Umar Shah, Jawad Ali Shah, Sohail Ahmed, Ahsan Ullah, Murtaza Khan (C), Fawad Afridi, Numan Munir (wk), Junaid Javed, Syed Zia, Imran Khan, Muhammad Fazil.

Haidree Lions: Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Ikram (wk), Syed Tanveer, Qasim Anwar, Rauf Zaman (C), Raza Ihsan, Amir Bukhari, Taimoor Zeb, Vikas Skawant, Fahad Anjum

LIZ vs HAL Squads

Limassol Zalmi: Sohail Ahmed, Syed Zia, Hassan Shah, Shahid Ali Jnr, Kazim Abbas, Murtaza Khan, Umar Shah, Ahsan Ullah, Muhammad Farooq, Numan Munir, Jawad Shah, Abbas Khan, Umar Hayat, Habib Khan, Arshad Khan, Mudassir Shah, Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Khan.

Haidree Lions: Vikas Jha, Shabbir Khan, Harsh Raj, Prakash Babu, Kumar Rajnish, Arnav Kishore, Vipul Krishna, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Imtiaz Alam, Babul Kumar, Kundan Sharma, Awais Liaqat, Amir Bukhari.

