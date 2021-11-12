LIZ vs NCT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Limassol Zalmi vs Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LIZ vs NCT at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 16 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Nicosia Tigers will take on Limassol Zalmi at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Cyprus LIZ vs NCT match will start at 12 PM And 2 PM IST – November 12. Limassol Zalmi started this tournament well with two back-to-back wins against Nicosia Fighters, but they were completely outplayed by Black Caps in their next two matches by 9 wickets and 48 runs. They are currently occupying the fourth spot in the ECS T10 Cyprus standings with 4 points. Meanwhile, Nicosia Tigers are in top form at the moment, having won three matches on the trot. Tigers are at the third spot in the Cyrpus T10 points table. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LIZ vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, LIZ vs NCT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, LIZ vs NCT Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Limassol Zalmi vs Nicosia Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Nicosia Tigers and Limassol Zalmi will take place at 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM IST – November 12.

Time: 12 PM And 2 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

LIZ vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Umar Shah

Batters – Jahid Hassan, Murtaza Khan, A. Riaz

All-rounders – Iftekar Jaman, Jawad Shah (C), Abbas Khan (VC)

Bowlers – Shahid Ali Jnr, A Rahman, Muhammad Fazil, F. Afridi

LIZ vs NCT Probable Playing XIs

Limassol Zalmi: Umar Shah (wk), Murtaza Khan (Captain), Sohail Ahmed, Hassan Shah, Ahsan Ullah, Syed Zia, Arshad Khan, Fawad Afridi, Junaid Javed/Jawad Ali Shah, Kazim Abbas, Muhammad Fazil.

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mehamood, Ashish Bam (wk), Bilal Hussain, Faysal Mia (Captain), Sufian Muhammad, Jahid Hassan, Ataur Rahman, Hasham Ali, Kazi Saiful, Tomal Aminul.

LIZ vs NCT Squads

Limassol Zalmi: Ahsan Ullah, Habib Khan, Kazim Abbas, Muhammad Farooq, Numan Munir, Syed Zia, Hassan Shah, Jawad Shah, Muhammad Fazil, Murtaza Khan, Shahid Ali Jnr, Abbas Khan, Umar Shah, Arshad Khan, Mudassir Shah, Muhammad Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Umar Hayat.

Nicosia Tigers: Kazi Saiful, Mehedi Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Shajjad Baddan, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Mamun Roshid, Neeraj Tiwari, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Yasir Khan, Abdul Manan, Bilal Hussain, Habibur Rahman, Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Akib Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Faysal Mia.

