LJU vs SIB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Croatia

Ljubljana vs Split India Brodosplit Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Croatia- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LJU vs SIB at Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground: In match no. 11 and 12 of ECS T10 Croatia tournament, Split India Brodosplit will take on Ljubljana at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Croatia LJU vs SIB match will start at 6:30 PM IST – October 13. Ljubljana made a horrible start to the tournament after losing two back-to-back matches against Belgrade by 37 runs and 9 wickets respectively. On the other hand, Split India Brodosplit started well with two convincing victories over Sir Oliver Split by 38 runs and 46 runs. However, in their next 2 matches, they were completely outplayed by Zagreb Sokol by a big margin. Here is the ECS T10 Croatia Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LJU vs SIB Dream11 Team Prediction, LJU vs SIB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, LJU vs SIB Probable XIs ECS T10 Croatia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ljubljana vs Split India Brodosplit, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Croatia.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Croatia toss between Split India Brodosplit and Ljubljana will take place at 6 PM IST – October 13.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground.

LJU vs SIB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Pashe Sadagopan

Batsmen – Achari Sethunathan, Shahid Arshad, Awais Ikram

All-rounders – Kuruvilla Abraham (C), Shoaib Siddiqui (VC), Mohan Karanam, Frajeesh Vallupara

Bowlers – Amal Manuel, Nilesh Ujawe, Ayyaz Qureshi

LJU vs SIB Probable Playing XIs

Ljubljana: Aqeel Mirza, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shahid Arshad, Waqar Khan (wk), Ayush Pandey, Awais Ikram, Ayyaz Qureshi, Nilesh Ujawe (Captain), Om Raj, Rizwan Zahoor, Dinesh Matla.

Split India Brodosplit: Mohan Karanam, Kuruvilla Abraham, Pashe Sadagopan (wk), Achari Sethunathan, Frajeesh Vallupara, Prabakaran Anbazhagan, Mahesh Nukanaboina, Johnson Mathew, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Amal Manuel, Vasu Pulibanti (C).

LJU vs SIB Squads

Ljubljana: Waqar Khan (wk), Awais Ikram, Ayush Pandey, Shoaib Siddiqui, Om Raj, Nilesh Ujawe (C), Rizwan Zahoor, Shahid Arshad, Ayyaz Qureshi, Dinesh Matla, Aqeel Mirza, Izaz Ali, Aman Singh, Tahir Khan.

Split India Brodosplit: Vasu Pulibanti (C), Mohan Karanam, Amal Manuel, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Pashe Sadagopan (wk), Frajeesh Vallupara, Kuruvilla Abraham, Mathew Johnson, Achari Sethunathan, Nirmal Anthikkadu, Prabakaran Anbazhagan, Mahesh Nukanaboina.

