LKK vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 5

LKK vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 26, Sunday

TOSS – The toss between Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons will take place at 6.45 PM IST

Time – 7:15 PM IST



Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

LKK vs DD Probable Playing XI

Lyca Kovai Kings: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan (c), U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Manoj Kumar, AG Pradeep, K Vishal Vaidhya, R Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh, Karaparambil Monish

LKK vs DD My Dream 11 Team

J Suresh, Shahrukh Khan (vc), Sai Sudharsan, R Vivek (c), M Hariharan, Hari Nishanth, Abhishek Tanwar, T Natarajan, Rangaraj Suthesh, K Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh