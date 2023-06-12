Home

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 7 PM IST July 12, Monday

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The toss between Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – 7 PM IST



Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Suresh Kumar

Batters: Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, Radhakrishnan(c)

All-rounders: K Vishal Vaidhya, K Gowtham(vc)

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, H Trilok Nag

LKK vs ITT: Probable Playing XIs

LKK: Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, S Sujay, Ram Arvindh, Shahrukh Khan (c), P Hemcharan, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, K Gowtham, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

ITT: Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Radhakrishnan, Vijay Shankar, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ganeshan Periyaswamy, H Trilok Nag, R Sai Kishore

