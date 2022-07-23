LKK vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022

TOSS – The toss between Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings will take place at 6.45 PM IST

Time – 7:15 PM IST



Venue: Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem

LKK vs NRK My Dream 11 Team

J Suresh Kumar (c), Baba Indrajith, K Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Aparijith (vc), Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Harish, Sri Neranjan

LKK vs NRK Probable Playing XI

Lyca Kovai Kings: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan (c), Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, Balu Surya, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh

Nellai Royal Kings: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), G Ajitesh, Sanjay Yadav, NS Harish, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran