Venue: Dindigul

LKK vs SS My Dream11 Team

J Suresh Kumar (vc), R Kavin, Shijit Chandran, Sai Sudharsan, G Raju, Shahrukh Khan (c), Daryl Ferrario, R Divakar, Murugan Ashwin, Kishoor G, B Praanesh

Probable Playing XI

Lyca Kovai Kings: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan (c), U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

Salem Spartans: Gopinath, Jafar Jamal, S Abishiek, R Kavin (wk), Daryl Ferrario, Ravi Karthikeyan, G Kishoor, M Ganesh Moorthi, Murugan Ashwin (c), G Periyaswamy, B Praanesh