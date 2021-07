Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA. Chidambaram

LKK vs SS My Dream11 Team

A Aarif, U Sushil, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ashwin Venkataraman, KH Gopinath, Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Tanwar, Vijay Shankar, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Murugan Ashwin

Captain: Vijay Shankar, Vice-Captain: Shahrukh Khan

Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings: Shahrukh Khan (C), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ashwin Venkataraman, Nishaanth Kumar Alwar, J Suresh Kumar (WK), R Kavin, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Abhishek Tanwar, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, S Ajith Ram, S Anandakumar

Salem Spartans: Akshay Srinivasan, KH Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario (C), A Aarif (WK), Suganesh M, Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Boopalan, Ravi Karthikeyan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy

Squads

Lyca Kovai Kings

P Shijit Chandran, J Suresh Kumar, J Gowjith Subash, K Vignesh, GR Manish, R Kavin, G Aravindh, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, MA Atheeq Ur Rahman, N Selva Kumaran, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Nishanth Kumar Alwar, Shahrukh Khan, Srinivasan E, Thangarasu Natarajan, Kiran Kashyap, Yudheeswaran V, Anandakumar S and S Ajith Ram.

Salem Spartans

B Praanesh, S Abishiek, Akshay V Srinivasan, Murugan Ashwin, S Boopalan, Daryl S Ferrario, M Ganesh Moorthi, Gopinath KH, TD Lokesh Raj, G Periyasamy, S Shubham Mehta, U Sushil, M Vijay Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Kishoor G, Aarif A, Suganesh M, Abhinav Vishnu, Rathnam AVR, R Karthikeyan and Washington Sundar.

