LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

LKN vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 31 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 19, Tuesday:

KL Rahul's elegance and Quinton de Kock's flamboyance will be pitted against the finishing skills of Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell when Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the IPL here on Tuesday.

LSG and RCB head into the match after wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, respectively and both teams, who have eight points from six outings, would be keen to continue their winning streak.

Up against the second-placed Super Giants, RCB will need to address their top-order woes. While skipper Faf du Plessis has failed to fire since the opening game, opener Anuj Rawat has looked scratchy.

Virat Kohli continues to have a frustrating season. Despite looking in good form, the former RCB captain has failed to get the big runs.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 31 toss between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

LSG vs RCB Possible Playing 11:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

LSG vs RCB Dream XI Team:

KL Rahul, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli , Faf du Plessis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Glenn Maxwell, Avesh Khan, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel

Captain: Faf du Plessis Vice Captain: Harshal Patel