LKP vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022

LKP vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Linkoping vs Alby Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Norsborg, Stockholm, 4:30 PM IST May 17, TuesdayAlso Read - ALZ vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Alby Zalmi CF vs Botkyrka, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Norsborg, Sweden, 2:30 PM IST May 16, Monday

Here is the ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LKP vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, LKP vs ALZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LKP vs ALZ Playing 11s ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Linkoping vs Alby Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS ,ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 T10 Series toss between Linkoping vs Alby Zalmi will take place at 4:00 PM IST

Time – May 17, 4:30 PM IST



Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

LKP vs ALZ My Dream 11 Team

Roohul Halim, Asad Javed, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan, Shahed Ali, SaberAli Sayed, Samiallah Khalil, Zia Alozai, Kamran Rashid, Lemar Momand, Qudratullah Mir Afzal

Captain: Rahel Khan Vice Captain: Kamran Rashid

LKP vs ALZ Probable Playing XI

Linkoping: Atanu Nag (wk), Roohul Halim, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Asad Javed, Saud Ahmed, Muhammad Moeez, Siddharth Saminathan, Muhammad Arshad, Atif Muhammad, Naveed Akbar

Alby Zalmi: Ismaeel Zia, Rahel Khan, Shahed Ali, Lemar Momand, Noman Tarakhel, Saad Anis, Usman Jabbar, Samiallah Khalil, Zabihullah Niazy, Usman Iftikhar, Qudratullah Mir Afzal

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.