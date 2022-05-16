LKP vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022

LKP vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Linkoping CC vs Indiska CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Norsborg, Sweden, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST May 16, Monday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 T10 Series toss between Linkoping CC vs Indiska CC will take place at 4 PM and 6 PM IST Respectively.

Time – May 16, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST



Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

LKP vs IND My Dream 11 Team

Bhargav Kumar, Saad Khan, Sachin Hiremath, Ankit Naik, Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, Asad Javed, Saud Ahmed, Siddharth Saminathan, Amey Shah, Mithun Redkar

Captain: Saad Khan Vice Captain: Asad Javed

LKP vs IND Probable XI

Linkoping CC: Atanu Nag (wk), Ankit Naik, Saad Khan, Sudesh Udugodage, Asad Javed, Saud Ahmed, Amit Sareen, Siddharth Saminathan, Naveed Akbar, Atif Muhammad, Kamran Rashid.

Indiska CC: Bhargav Kumar (wk), Imran Khan, Sachin Hiremath, Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, Amit Sareen, Arjun Singh, Sandeep Menon, Mithun Redkar