LKP vs KSS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Linkoping CC vs Kristianstad CC, Match 15, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s HSG vs LKP in Kviberg: The 12th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Linkoping CC vs Kristianstad CC at 10:30 pm (IST). Also Read - LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC Match 12 in Kviberg at 4:30 PM IST Wednesday July 15

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. Also Read - WZC vs KSS Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC Match 11 in Kviberg at 2:30 PM IST Wednesday July 15

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg. Also Read - KSS vs SCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kristianstad CC vs Seaside CC Match 10 in Kviberg at 12:30 PM IST Wednesday July 15

Toss: The toss between Linkoping CC vs Kristianstad CC will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

LKP vs KSS My Dream11 Team

WK: N Musleh

BAT: A Naik, A Mushtaq, W Musleh

ALL: P Ballakuraya, M Musab, I Wafa, M Moeez

BWL: K Jan Mohammad, H Shinwari, R Naveed

LKP vs KSS Squads

Linkoping CC (LKP): Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Aamir Mushtaq, Kishore Srinivas, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Imran Khan-II, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique

Kristianstad CC (KSS): Yevgeni Frolov, Bogdan Ovsyannikov, Evgeniy Konyukhov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Vitali Lystsov, Nikita Chicherin, Taras Burlak, Vladimir Poluyakhtov, Maksim Karpov, Mehdi Zeffane, Nikita Chernov, Aleksandr Anyukov, Dmitri Kombarov, Sergey Ivanov, Denis Popovic, Dmitri Kabutov, Anton Zinkovskiy, Artiom Timofeev, Srdan Mijailovic, Alexander Gatskan, Safaa Hadi, Paul Anton, Danila Smirnov, Gennadi Kiselyov, Vladislav Tyurin, Maksim Glushenkov, Egor Golenkov, Anton Terekhov, Dejan Radonjic, Maksim Kanunnikov, Dmitri Molchanov

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LKP Dream11 Team/ KSS Dream11 Team/ Kristianstad CC Dream11 Team/ Linkoping CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.