Dream11 Team Prediction Linkoping CC vs Seaside CC, Match 21, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's LKP vs SSD: The 21st match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Linkoping CC and Seaside CC at 10:30 pm (IST). A total of six matches were played on Thursday with Linkoping winning all their three matches. Kristianstad played the maximum four matches but lost three and won just one. Watan Zalmi won one and lost one while Seaside played just one winning it by 10 wickets while Hisingen lost both their matches.

Day 3 Results

#Seaside CC (88/0) beat Kristianstad CC (87/4) by 10 wickets

#Watan Zalmi CC (71/5) beat Kristianstad CC (51/7) by 20 runs

#Linkoping CC (89/5) beat Watan Zalmi CC (85/3) by 5 wickets

#Linkoping CC (113/5) beat Hisingen CC (70/3) by 43 runs

#Kristianstad CC (59/2) beat Hisingen CC (58/6) by 8 wickets

#Linkoping CC (101/4) beat Kristianstad CC (98/6) by 6 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Linkoping CC and Seaside CC will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



LKP vs SSD My Dream11 Team

Zawwar Hussain (captain), Muhammad Musab (vice-captain), Umair Chaudary, Adeel Asghar, Muhammad Moeez, Aditya Arora, Muhammad Arshad, Usman Sarwar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Saad Khan, Zahoor Sabir

LKP vs SSD Squads

Seaside CC: Aditya Arora, Ashiq Hussain, Imam Shaik, Usman Sarwar, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Zahoor Sabir, Arfan Arif, Ammar Zafar, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Harinder Koranga, Shreyas Murthy, Rubal Pathak, Ibrahim Khan, Zawwar Hussain, Babar Farooq

Linkoping CC: Muhammad Moeez, Ankit Naik, Adeel Asghar, Puneeth Ballakuray, Bhushan Patil, Muhammad Arshad, Imran Khan, Saad Khan, Muhammad Musab, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique, Adeel Shah, Aamir Mushtaq, Muhammad Atif, Kishore Srinivas

